Police question person of interest in bowling alley burglary

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police have released a photo Wednesday afternoon that shows a person of interest in the investigation of burglary at an Auburn bowling alley where a “large amount” of cash was taken on New Year’s night. That person was located by police a short time later and is being questioned.

According to investigators, at 10:20 p.m. the burglar forced his way into the Auburn Bowl at 1815 Sprott St.

A brown and orange “Hammer” brand bowling bag was also stolen and used by the suspect to put the money into before leaving, according to police.

The male suspect was roughly 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and dressed in dark pants and a long dark coat. He was possibly wearing a bandana over his face.

Anyone with any information about the burglary is asked to call the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne at either (800) 552-0976 or (260) 432-8661, or the Auburn Police Department at (260) 925-1500.