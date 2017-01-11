New GOP schools chief picked to lead Indiana education board

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s new Republican state schools superintendent has been elected as chairwoman of the State Board of Education.

Board members voted unanimously after little discussion Wednesday to endorse Jennifer McCormick as its leader. McCormick took office Monday as the state schools chief after defeating Democratic incumbent Glenda Ritz in the November election.

State law for decades had made the elected superintendent the head of the appointed board. The Republican-dominated Legislature had many policy clashes with Ritz and changed the law to allow the board starting this year to pick any member as its leader.

McCormick said she hoped the Department of Education she leads will have a great partnership with the board.

McCormick previously was superintendent of the Yorktown Community Schools near Muncie.

