Man shot to death in hotel ID’d; death ruled homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The man found dead inside a west-side Fort Wayne hotel Tuesday was shot to death.

The Allen County Coroner said 33-year-old Eric A. Hearn died of gunshot wounds inside the Country Hearth Inn and Suites at 2908 Goshen Road just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. Hearn’s death was ruled the county’s first homicide of 2017.

Police were called to the hotel near Interstate 69 on a report that a man had been shot in Room 121. Police said they arrived to find Hearn down and unresponsive, and medics pronounced him dead.

At the time, police said investigators characterized Hearn’s death as “suspicious” but would not explain why. Police interviewed hotel staff and guests as part of their investigation.

According to Fort Wayne Police spokesman Michael Joyner, Hearn had rented the room on Monday.

The case is under investigation by Fort Wayne Police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office. Police have not said if they have any suspects in the case.