Inaugural Turnstone Mile for those making healthy resolutions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) People of all abilities are invited to run, walk, roll, jog, or sprint a mile for some, their first mile of the season, for others, their first mile ever. The Turnstone Mile will take place inside the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone. Categories are available for youth, beginner, advance, and elite athletes. Everyone is welcome!

Registration is $30 for all runners, walkers, and rollers. Children age 7-14 registration is $20. Age groups will be based on 10 year increments. Each event type will be divided into heats based on registration quantities. Exact start times will be available after the registration closes.

In the Elite division there will be cash prizes: 1st place is $250, 2nd place is $100 and 3rd place is $50. In each age division there will be gift card prizes: 1st place is $35, 2nd place is $25, & 3rd place is $15.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Turnstone’s mission to empower people with disabilities.

Register for the race online at turnstone.org/mile.

Visit http://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040b4aacad2ca02-turnstone1 for information on volunteering for the event!