I-465 lanes reopen day after overpass badly damaged in crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A section of Interstate 465 in Indianapolis has reopened to traffic after crews demolished part of an overpass that was damaged by a semitrailer’s load.

The state highway department opened up I-465’s northbound lanes on Wednesday, a day following damage to the Rockville Road/U.S. 36 bridge on the city’s west side. A truck carrying heavy equipment struck bridge girders and knocked down chunks of concrete, including one that injured a driver when it crashed through a car windshield.

The highway department says the crash damaged four of about 14 bridge beams. Officials expect it will take a few months to complete repairs as new bridge beams must be produced and put in place.

Traffic will be restricted on the U.S. 36 bridge until repairs are finished.

