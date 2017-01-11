Hoosiers fall to 1-3 in Big Ten with road loss at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Mary. (AP) – Freshman Kevin Huerter hit a clutch 3-pointer with 1:46 left, and Maryland got 18 points from Melo Trimble in a 75-72 victory over Indiana on Tuesday night.

A back-and-forth Big Ten duel came down to one final shot, a 3-point try by Indiana’s Robert Johnson that clanged off the rim as time expired.

Anthony Cowan scored 15 points and Huerter had 11 for the Terrapins (15-2, 3-1), who have won two straight since blowing a 12-point lead in the final six minutes at home against Nebraska.

James Blackmon Jr. led Indiana (11-6, 1-3) with 22 points and Johnson added 13. The Hoosiers have dropped four of five.

Indiana trailed 66-63 before Blackmon made a layup and a 3-pointer. Maryland center Damonte Dodd answered with a put-back of a Trimble miss, but two free throws by Juwan Morgan put the Hooisers back in front.

That’s when Huerter took over. After his jumper from the left side bounced away, Johnson slumped to the floor in agony.

Trimble’s 18 points came on 5-for-16 shooting, but he was 8 for 10 at the line.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The Hoosiers are 4-0 against the Scarlet Knights.

Maryland: At Illinois on Saturday in a rematch of Dec. 27 matchup that the Terrapins won 84-59.

Advertisement