Employees of shuttered Bar 145 claim they haven’t been paid

Related Coverage Bar 145 abruptly closes to perform massive staff rehire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bar 145 employees have had a tough start to the New Year.

“I’m pretty much living off of nothing. I got to pay my rent, I got to pay my bills still. I don’t even know,” Bri-Anna Chandler said.

The Fort Wayne location at 4910 N. Clinton St. abruptly closed last week, and employees said they had no warning. Now some of them claim they haven’t gotten paid, a week after they would have.

“I might have to get an attorney,” said Chandler, a cook at the restaurant and bar who earned an hourly wage. “That’s what they want us to do. They said if we want our money to get an attorney. So if that’s the route we have to take, we didn’t want it to be ugly, we just wanted our money, that’s all we wanted.”

NewChannel 15 emailed the corporate office about these claims and a representative sent this response:

She claimed they have paid and mailed out checks to all employees. She also said other than one check that was wrong but then fixed, no other employees have been neglected pay. In the first part of that same statement, the representative claimed they do hope to reopen.

Former employees, who describe themselves as a family, don’t think that would work.

“No, not at all,” said Chelsie Martin when asked her if she would come back if the bar reopens. Mark Looney, a former bartender, echoed that sentiment, and said he would “love for them to just make everything right with the people they still need to make it right to and that building just disappear.”

The corporate representative said all employees had been paid as of December 31st and “they are obviously upset because we did not give them notice of closing. They are most definitely not being truthful with you by any means.”