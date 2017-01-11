Dwenger tops Leo behind Lamothe’s hat trick

Glenn Marini Published: Updated:
dwenger hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jared Lamothe netted three goals as Bishop Dwenger bested Leo 9-4 in a match-up between two of the area’s top teams on Wednesday night.

Bishop Dwenger 9, Leo 4

 

BD: Lamothe 3, Wagner, Yehle, N James, Zaremba 2, B James .  Saves: Frank 15

Leo: Connor Bonecutter 2, Decker 2.  Saves: Baumert 15

Summit City 5, Carroll 3

 

SC: Hacker, Hower, Ryan, Lambert 2.  Saves: McKinnon 51

Carroll: Fisher, Ramsey, Sandberg.  Saves: Hyde 5, Grinstead 12
Homestead 4, Fort Wayne Bruins 3, OT

 

H: Nice, Oetting, Hoy, Lefebvre.  Saves: Lay 13

FWB: Scott, Schenk, J Minch.  Saves: Weiks 31

Related Posts