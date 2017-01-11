Dwenger tops Leo behind Lamothe’s hat trick

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jared Lamothe netted three goals as Bishop Dwenger bested Leo 9-4 in a match-up between two of the area’s top teams on Wednesday night.
Bishop Dwenger 9, Leo 4
BD: Lamothe 3, Wagner, Yehle, N James, Zaremba 2, B James . Saves: Frank 15
Leo: Connor Bonecutter 2, Decker 2. Saves: Baumert 15
Summit City 5, Carroll 3
SC: Hacker, Hower, Ryan, Lambert 2. Saves: McKinnon 51
Carroll: Fisher, Ramsey, Sandberg. Saves: Hyde 5, Grinstead 12
Homestead 4, Fort Wayne Bruins 3, OT
H: Nice, Oetting, Hoy, Lefebvre. Saves: Lay 13
FWB: Scott, Schenk, J Minch. Saves: Weiks 31