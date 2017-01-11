Bartus, Musico playing well as Nagle nears return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets gained five points in three games for week 13 of 2016-17 and improved to 20-9-4 and 44 points after 33 games.

The Komets began the week with a 6-2 win a Quad City Wednesday to remain unbeaten at Quad City this season after three visits. It was the eighth time this season Fort Wayne reached six goals in a game. Kyle Thomas and Mike Embach scored a pair of goals each. Mason Baptista and Brady Vail also found the twine. Thomas added an assist for his fifth three-point outing of the year. P.J. Musico made his debut in the Fort Wayne net stopping 29 of 31 shots for the win.

Saturday the Quad City Mallards made the trip to Fort Wayne for the second meeting of the week. The Komets and Mallards were even 1-1 at the end of the first and second periods before Fort Wayne launched a four-goal attack in the third period to take the game 5-1 and their third straight win over the Mallards. The Komets also improved to 6-1-0 after seven meetings this season with Quad City. Thomas scored Fort Wayne’s first goal before Curtis Leonard, Shawn Szydlowski, Embach and Taylor Crunk all chimed in for four unanswered markers in the final stanza. Thomas extended is team season-high point-scoring streak to 10 games (9g, 8a) and eclipsed his career year best of 40 points set last year with his 41st point of the season. Szydlowski reached 20 goals on the season for his third straight year. Garrett Bartus collected his eighth win of the season and improved to 8-2-1 making 28 saves on 29 shots.

Sunday the Komets earned a point in a 4-3 overtime loss at Toledo and are unbeaten in regulation three straight games. Embach, Garrett Thompson and Szydlowski each scored for the Komets. Thomas had a chance to extend his point streak to 11 games on a penalty shot but Toledo goaltender Jake Paterson stopped Thomas’ first pro free shot at 6:51 of the second period. Szydlowski now has points in eight of 10 games (8g, 12a). Musico started his second game with the Komets and suffered the overtime loss with 26 saves on 30 shots.

Komet leaders— Shawn Szydlowski leads with 21 goals, three short-handed goals, 28 assists, 11 power play assists and 49 points…..Kyle Thomas leads with eight power play goals and four first goals…..Mike Cazzola leads with three game winners…..Curtis Leonard leads with +20….Cody Sol leads with 92 penalty minutes.

Komet streaks— Mike Embach has points in eight straight games (7g, 5a), a three-game goal-scoring streak (4g), a four-game road point streak (4g, 1a) and a three-game road goal-scoring streak (4g)…..Jason Binkley has a three-game assist streak (3a)…..Gabriel Desjardins has an assist in three straight road games (3a).

Milestones— Shawn Szydlowski’s first of four goals Tuesday was his 100th pro regular season goal…..Kyle Thomas reached a career season high of 16 goals in the Komets 3-1 loss to Toledo Saturday.

How they stand— The Komets remain in third place in the Central division at the start of week 14 trailing league-leader Toledo by nine points with 39 games remaining. Fort Wayne sits one point behind Tulsa (21-15-3, 45 points), but has six games in hand heading into the final week before the All-Star break.



