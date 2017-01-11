2017 TRF Parade Theme: Superheroes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Festival has announced the parade them for 2017.

Superheroes.

TRF organizers say the theme is sure to excite children of all ages.

“This year’s theme was chosen to bring our community together to celebrate the courage, strength and hope that superheroes represent,” said Jack Hammer, Executive Director in an emailed statement. “I can think of no better way to create great memories for the children and adults of our community.”

Sweetwater Sound will provide stipends to encourage first time float builders and to help fund local high school marching bands.

Organizations and bands interested in more information on stipends can find information on the TRF website or be emailing: info@threeriversfestival.org.

The 2017 parade is sponsored by Lutheran Health Network and is scheduled for July 7.

TRF runs July 7 through July 15.