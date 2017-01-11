2016 shooting death ruled a homicide

Related Coverage Two dozen 2016 homicides still unsolved, prosecutors get ready for trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled the 2016 shooting death of a Fort Wayne woman a homicide.

Jessica Elizabeth Bruch, 23, was rushed to a hospital on the evening of November 12, after being shot. According to a police spokesperson, Bruch was pronounced dead a short time later. Bruch had been taken to the hospital from a home at 719 Walnut Street where the shooting may have taken place.

An initial autopsy determined Bruch died of a gunshot wound, but the manner of death could not be determined at the time.

Bruch’s death raises 2016’s homicide total to 49.

Her death remains under investigation by authorities.