1/11 High School Basketball Recap

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger edged New Haven 54-50 in overtime Wednesday night at Armstrong Arena to headline the local hoops scene.

Lucas Lehrman led Dwenger with 16 points while Campbell Donovan added 14.

Brecar Clark led New Haven with 17 points while Diamond Towns had 16.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: BISHOP DWENGER 54 NEW HAVEN 50 (F-OT)

BOYS: MISSISSINEWA 66 BELLMONT 58 (F)

BOYS NECC TOURNAMENT

BOYS: FREMONT 50 CENTRAL NOBLE 64 (F)

BOYS: EASTSIDE 39 FAIRFIELD 49 (F)

BOYS: ANGOLA 54 WEST NOBLE 31 (F)

BOYS: LAKELAND 52 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 50 (F)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: MANCHESTER 70 PERU 46 (F)

GIRLS: WARSAW 31 ELKHART MEMORIAL 35 (F)

GIRLS NECC TOURNAMENT

GIRLS: FREMONT 35 CENTRAL NOBLE 67 (F)

GIRLS: EASTSIDE 35 FAIRFIELD 40 (F)

GIRLS: ANGOLA 43 WEST NOBLE 57 (F)

GIRLS: LAKELAND 29 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 25 (F)