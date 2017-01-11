10th annual Pink Out scheduled for January 28

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Mastodons Women’s Basketball Pink Out will take place Saturday, January 28 at the Gates Sports Center. This is the 10th year for the event which has so far raised $50,000 to benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

Tickets for the event are $20 which includes admission to a luncheon that begins at noon and a ticket to the 2 p.m. game against IUPUI.

Breast cancer survivors receive complimentary admission to the luncheon and game with special recognition at halftime. 112 breast cancer survivors attended last year’s game. Those interested in purchasing tickets should call (260) 481-0288.

NewsChannel 15 investigative reporter Alyssa Ivanson will emcee the event.

Anyone interested in making a donation can do so by following this link to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer website.