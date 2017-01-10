USF’s Kevin Donley named NAIA Coach of the Year by AFCA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Not that he needed it, but University of Saint Francis football Head Coach Kevin Donley received additional affirmation that this undoubtedly was the Cougars best season ever adding American Football Coaches Association NAIA Coach of the Year in 2016 to the USF list of achievements.

The winners were announced today at the AFCA Victory Luncheon during the 2017 AFCA Convention in Nashville. They will also be honored at the inaugural American Football Coaches Awards show, to be televised live tonight on CBS Sports Network at 9 PM EST.

Donley’s 19th USF team won the NAIA Football Championship Series title in 2016, the school’s first NAIA football championship and Donley’s second NAIA title. The Cougars got Donley his 300th career win with a come-from-behind 42-35 win over fifth-ranked Morningside College in the quarterfinal round of the NAIA FCS. Donley is 188-44 (.810 winning percentage) at USF and earlier this season he became the only Mid-States Football Association Coach to reach the 100-MSFA wins plateau.

Donley is the winningest active collegiate coach at any level and he is the winningest coach in NAIA history. The 2016 NAIA Champion Cougars are Donley’s fifth 13-win team.

All Coach of the Year winners are selected by a vote of the Active I AFCA members (coaches at four-year schools) in their respective divisions. The AFCA has named a Coach of the Year since 1935. The AFCA Coach of the Year award is the oldest and most prestigious of all the Coach of the Year awards and is the only one chosen exclusively by coaches.

Northwest Missouri State’s Adam Dorrel and Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Pete Fredenburg were also honored. Dorrel won in NCAA Division II and Fredenburg won in Division III.

Award History

Lynn “Pappy” Waldorf, then of North­western, was named as the first AFCA Coach of the Year in 1935. One national winner was selected from 1935 through 1959.

From 1960 through 1982, two national winners were selected — one representing the University Division and one from the College Division. From 1983-2005, four national winners were chosen.

In 2006, the AFCA started honoring an NAIA Coach of the Year, bringing the total to the five honorees we have today.

Prior to 2006, the NAIA was a part of the AFCA’s Division II membership category.

Kevin Donley Notables

188-44 . . . Overall record at USF

.810 . . . . . .Winning % at USF

Ø 18 consecutive winning seasons at USF

100-17 . . . . Record in MSFA MEL

.855 . . . . . Conference winning %

29-20 . . . . NAIA FCS record @ USF

.592 . . . . . Winning % in NAIA FCS

302-129-1 Career record

.700 . . . . . . Winning % overall

Developed first and still only collegiate football program in Fort Wayne starting in 1997

MSFA Mideast League Championships: (12) 1998-99-00-01-02-03-04-05-06-08-12-13-15

MSFA Mideast League Coach-of-the-Year: (10) 1999-00-02-03-04-06-08-12-13-15

NAIA FCS Appearances @ USF: (16) 1999-00-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-10-11-12-13-15-16

NAIA Championship Series Appearances: 22

NAIA Championship Series Semifinals: 9

NAIA Championship Game Appearances: 5

NAIA CS Record: 29-20 (.592) 12/18/16

Winning Seasons: 30

Most Wins, Season: 13 (1991 – 2004 – 2005 – 2006 – 2016)

9 or more wins in a season: 19

8 or more wins in a season: 23

Double figure wins in a season: 12 . . . 11 at USF

Consecutive double-win seasons: 7

NAIA National Coach-of-the-Year: 3 (1991, 2004, 2016)

AFCA Region Coach-of-the-Year: 3 2008-15-16

NAIA All-Americans for Donley: 86

Note: includes VSN All-American selections starting with 2006 team

Conference Championships. . . . . . . . . . . . 21

Conference Coach-of-the-Year . . . . . . . . . 18

(Anderson 2, Georgetown 6, USF 10)