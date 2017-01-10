‘Sheet of ice’ closes US 33 north of Churubusco

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Icy conditions have shut down U.S. 33 north of Churubusco in both directions.

Officials in Whitley County said early Tuesday that U.S. 33 is a “sheet of ice” and traffic is unable to move in that area. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said a few slide-offs have been reported.

Indiana State Highway crews have been called to the area to treat the roadway.

Drivers were urged to use alternate routes such as S.R. 205 to U.S. 30 or S.R. 3 to avoid the traffic congestion.