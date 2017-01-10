Team of the Week – Huntington North Girls Wrestling

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Three girls at Huntington North are helping to pave the way for females in their sport. After placing 4th place overall to start the first ever Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state tournament the Lady Vikings will compete in the state championship on Friday.

Sophomore Amaya Sunderman won the regional title for her weight class at 152 lbs. Sophomore Veronika Russell and freshman Christina Klefeker took 5th place in their respective weight classes.

Huntington North is one of the few dozen schools to participate in the girls tournament. The tournament was started to help give high school wrestlers exposure to colleges that have girls wrestling programs.

Friday’s state championship will take place at Hamilton Heights high school.