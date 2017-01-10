Slicks roads overnight cause several crashes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Freezing rain late Monday night into early Tuesday morning caused multiple crashes around Allen County. Some of those slide offs were on the interstates.

A semi flipped on its side on I-69 North at milemarker 319, just north of Union Chapel Road. A semi-truck also rolled over at the 10 milemarker on I-469 near Winchester Road.

Another truck slid off at the I-69 Illinois Road interchange. Three vehicles were involved in separate crashes at milemarker 309 near Goshen Road. Officials are warning that the area is slick.

There have been no injuries reported in any of the crashes.

INDOT trucks were salting ramps and overpasses along with highways overnight.