Person killed in ‘suspicious’ shooting at hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One person was killed in a late morning shooting at a west-side hotel Tuesday.

Police were called just before 11 a.m. Tuesday to the Country Hearth Inn and Suites at 2908 Goshen Road, near the Interstate 69 interchange, on a report of a shooting. Dispatchers confirmed to NewsChannel 15 that one person had been fatally shot.

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Michael Joyner said officers arrived and found a man down and unresponsive in Room 121 of the hotel. Medics pronounced him dead.

Joyner said investigators characterized the incident as “suspicious.”

The man had rented the room on Monday, according to Joyner. Investigators were interviewing guests and hotel staff as part of the investigation, Joyner said.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the man’s name and rule on his death later.