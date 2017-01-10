Logansport lawmaker sponsors vaping overhaul after FBI probe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans who control the Indiana Senate say they want to overhaul a vaping law that sparked an FBI probe.

State Sen. Randy Head of Logansport says he’s sponsoring legislation that will give state government more regulatory control over the production of the liquid used in vaping devices. The devices are used as an alternative to smoking.

The law passed two years ago and amended last year effectively gave seven producers control of the Indiana market, shutting out dozens of other manufacturers that had operated in the state.

That’s because it empowered one company to inspect and certify production facilities. The company, called Mulhaupt’s Inc., only certified a limited number of producers.

