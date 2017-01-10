Huntington stuns no. 3 Saint Francis 83-79

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington University bested Crossroads League rival 83-79 at Platt Arena behind a 16-point, 15-assist night from junior guard Mike Bush.

Columbia City High School graduate Daniel Woll led the Foresters with 21 points while Tyler Arens added 13.

USF was led by New Haven grad Kyle Sovine and Bryce Lienhoop with 18 points apiece.

Huntington improves to 3-4 in conference, 12-7 overall.

USF, who came in ranked no. 3 in the latest NAIA DII poll, falls to 5-2 in conference and 15-4 overall.