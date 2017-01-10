Hostage situation reported near University of Alabama campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police are responding to reports of a hostage standoff near the University of Alabama campus.

Campus officials sent an alert on Twitter Tuesday saying police from the university and city received a report of a robbery and hostage situation at an Alabama Credit Union branch.

Officers have closed the area, and video and photos from area media show police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear. A police helicopter is overhead.

Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area. (2 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

