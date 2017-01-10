Fort Wayne’s Szydlowski picked for ECHL All-Stars skill competition

PRINCETON, N.J. – The ECHL announced on Tuesday the lineups for the Great Meadow Federal Credit Union Skills Competition at the 2017 CCM / ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY.

The 2017 CCM / ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY will feature the host Adirondack Thunder taking on the ECHL All-Stars in a non-traditional format featuring 5-on-5, 4-on-4, and 3-on-3 play, as well as a Skills Competition (Puck Relay, Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater) to highlight the talents of both teams. The All-Star Team will be comprised of the League’s top talent and prospects, showcasing the future stars of hockey as they develop in the ECHL. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

Competing in the Puck Control Relay for the ECHL All-Stars is Orlando’s Tony Cameranesi, Reading’s Justin Crandall, Colorado’s Matt Garbowsky and Fort Wayne’s Shawn Szydlowski while competing for the Adirondack Thunder is Dennis Kravchenko, Ty Loney, Peter MacArthur and Greg Wolfe.

In the Hardest Shot competition the ECHL All-Stars will be represented by Spiro Goulakos of Greenville, Jacob MacDonald of Toledo, John McCarron of Florida and Travis Walsh of Idaho. Competing for the Adirondack Thunder will be Roman Dyukov, Stepan Falkovsky, Phil Lane and Brett Pollock.

Representing the ECHL All-Stars in the Fastest Skater competition are Atlanta’s Justin Buzzeo, Wichita’s Alexis Loiseau and Wheeling’s Kevin Schulze while participating for the Adirondack Thunder will be Mikkel Aagaard, Kevin Lough and Alex Wall.

The 10th class will be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 18, during a luncheon ceremony presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George, N.Y., the official host hotel of the 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic.

Twelve coaches from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to coach in the National Hockey League while 64 players from the contest have gone on to play in the NHL, including 48 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The ECHL All-Star Fan Fest, with player appearances, interactive game, prizes, giveaways, auctions, memorabilia, and a special Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 starting at 6 p.m. at the Fort William Henry Resort in Lake George, N.Y. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the day’s events include the ECHL Hall of Fame Luncheon and the 2017 CCM / ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY. Select ECHL Skills competitions will be held the same night and will be incorporated into the evening’s events.