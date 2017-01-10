Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras over problems

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city has suspended its use of police body cameras because about a quarter of them have malfunctioned and been returned to the manufacturer for service.

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese announced the suspension Monday, saying “the unreliability of these cameras is unacceptable.” He says the cameras have had repeated problems with radio interference, faulty power cords and battery life.

The city purchased 80 body cameras for $100,000 in 2015. They were distributed to front-line officers last year.

Elkhart’s problems with the body cameras came to the forefront with a Dec. 4 police-action shooting in which one officer wasn’t wearing one and the other’s had turned off before the incident.

Elkhart police will continue using dashboard-mounted cameras in patrol cars.

