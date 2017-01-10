Delta Tau Delta fraternity to end IU chapter

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – The Delta Tau Delta Fraternity will end its operations at Indiana University.

According to the fraternity, their governing body voted to suspend the operating charter of their Beta Alpha chapter at Indiana University.

The fraternity said the move is the result of several reported instances of hazing within that specific chapter’s new member education program.

“There is no place for hazing in Delta Tau Delta. It is absolutely contrary to our values and will not be tolerated,” said Jim Russell, the executive vice president of the national fraternity.