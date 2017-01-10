City Council fails to override Mayor’s veto of retired firefighters health insurance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A move to override Mayor Tom Henry’s decision to veto a bill regarding retired Fort Wayne Firefighter’s insurance deductibles has failed.

The fire department retirees have a multi-tiered health insurance plan. Members choose between a $600, $1200, and $3400 deductible plan. Last fall, administration voted to remove the $600 deductible plan causing the costs to double.

On Dec. 13, Council approved an ordinance that would require the city to reimburse retired firefighters enrolled in the $1200 deductible plan by up to 50%, ultimately restoring the $600 deductible plan.

Mayor Henry vetoed council’s decision citing that there was not enough money in the budget.

Council members needed two-thirds of the vote to override Mayor Henry’s veto. But that veto failed with 5-4 voting in favor of the plan.

Councilman Geoff Paddock who originally was one of the 6 people who voted in favor of the ordinance at the Dec 13 meeting, changed his vote Tuesday.