Alex Poythress nets 28 as Mad Ants top Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WANE) – Former University of Kentucky standout Alex Poythress led Fort Wayne with 28 points as the Mad Ants earned a 120-112 road win at Long Island in NBA Development League action Tuesday afternoon.

Stephan Hicks scored 25 points, Travis Leslie 22, and Trey McKinney-Jones 20 in the win for the Mad Ants. Jordan Loyd added 16 for Fort Wayne’s balanced attack.

Former I.U. star Yogi Ferrell scored six points in 32 minutes for the Nets.

The Mad Ants continue their road swing Thursday night at 7 p.m. against the Westchester Knicks.