1/10 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Associated Press Published:
IHSAA Basketball

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Indpls  N.  Central  (13)      10-0    278    1
2.  New  Albany                              9-2      232    4
3.  Carmel                                      8-2      181    2
  4.  Ft.  Wayne  North                    13-1    178    5 
5.  Logansport                              10-1    150    3
6.  McCutcheon                              10-1    147    7
7.  Warren  Central                      9-0      119    NR
8.  Castle                                      12-2    95      6
  9.  Homestead                                9-1      84      9
10.  Hamilton  Southeastern        11-2    71      10
Others receiving votes:
S. Bend Riley (1) 57. Lawrence North 25. Michigan City 14. Valparaiso 12. Zionsville 9. Indpls Ben Davis 8. Indpls Pike 7. Crown Point 7. Floyd Central 6.
Class 3A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  NorthWood  (8)              9-0      258    1
2.  Griffith  (4)                11-0    212    2
3.  Ev.  Bosse  (1)              8-3      189    3
4.  Culver  Academy            6-0      181    8
5.  Brownstown  (1)            10-0    163    7
6.  Tri-West                        10-1    152    5
7.  Indpls  Park  Tudor      9-2      139    4
8.  Twin  Lakes                    10-1    116    6
9.  Indpls  Brebeuf            7-3      83      9
10.  Danville                        9-2      57      10
Others receiving votes:
Andrean 52. Indianapolis Attucks 35. Salem 29. Northview 8. Tipton 6.
Class 2A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Barr-Reeve  (9)                        10-1    262    1
2.  Indpls  Broad  Ripple  (2)      8-1      220    4
3.  Providence  (1)                        10-1    214    5
4.  Oak  Hill  (1)                            10-2    203    3
5.  Northeastern                            10-3    140    2
6.  Linton-Stockton                      9-3      110    6
7.  Henryville                                12-2    91      NR
  7.  Southwood                                  7-2      91      9   
9.  Indpls  Howe                              8-5      78      7
10.  Bowman  Academy  (1)                7-5      62      NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Scecina 37. Cass 31. Covington 24. Hagerstown 22. Westview 20. Shenandoah 16. Monroe Central 13. Lapel 13. Eastside 12. S. Knox 12. Gary Roosevelt 9.
Class 1A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Tindley  (5)                              9-4      226    5
2.  Tri-County  (4)                        9-1      211    2
3.  Ft.  Wayne  Blackhawk  (1)      9-4      210    1
4.  Lafayette  Catholic  (4)        6-3      183    7
5.  Oldenburg                                  10-1    167    9
6.  Wood  Memorial                          7-3      148    4
7.  University                                8-4      144    3
8.  Clinton  Prairie                      9-1      109    NR
9.  Indpls  Arlington                    7-2      82      8
10.  Shakamak                                    9-4      71      6
Others receiving votes:
Lakewood Park 32. Bethesda Christian 20. Washington Twp. 15. Gary 21st Century 12. S. Newton 9. Elkhart Christian 8. Oregon-Davis 8. W. Washington 7. S. Decatur 6. Borden 6. Loogootee 6.

Related Posts