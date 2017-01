1/10 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead bested Blackhawk Christian 74-42 in a match-up of top 10 teams in their respective class while the ACAC and NECC tournaments tipped off on Tuesday night.

Jack Ferguson tallied 24 points as the 4A no. 9 Spartans dispatched the 1A no. 3 Braves. Brandon Durnell added 12 while Sam Buck had 11. Jalan Mull was Blackhawk’s only double-digit scorer with 11 points.

At Charger Fieldhouse one-time NHC foes Carroll and DeKalb clashed with the host Chargers earning a 75-64 win. Five Carroll players scored in double-figues led by Arius Jones with 17 points. Logan Kruse paced the Barons with a game-high 26.

The 94th ACAC boys tournament tipped off with South Adams besting host Bluffton 49-25. Jared Grabau led the Starfires with 13 points, as they advance to face Heritage in the semifinals on Friday night.

In the nightcap at the Tigers Den it was the South Adams girls topping Bluffton 55-32. The Starfires will face Jay County in the next round.

In girls hoops at Bob Straight Court Snider played without star center Kyla Covington but beat Huntington North 58-41.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 42 HOMESTEAD 74 (F)

BOYS: DEKALB 64 CARROLL 75 (F)

BOYS: HUNTINGTON NORTH 54 CONCORDIA 34 (F)

BOYS: CANTERBURY 66 SOUTH SIDE 84 (F)

BOYS: EAST NOBLE 48 NORTHRIDGE 57 (F)

BOYS: NORTH SIDE 62 CULVER ACADEMY 48 (F)

BOYS: LAKEWOOD PARK 86 SMITH ACADEMY 72 (F)

BOYS: MANCHESTER 59 MACONAQUAH 73 (F)

BOYS: OAK HILL 83 SOUTHWOOD 61 (F)

BOYS ACAC TOURNAMENT

BOYS: SOUTHERN WELLS 58 ADAMS CENTRAL 52 (F-OT)

BOYS: SOUTH ADAMS 49 BLUFFTON 25 (F)

BOYS: JAY COUNTY 38 HERITAGE 44 (F)

BOYS NECC TOURNAMENT

BOYS: CENTRAL NOBLE 50 HAMILTON 35 (F)

BOYS: CHURUBUSCO 52 FREMONT 72 (F)

BOYS: WEST NOBLE 71 GARRETT 63 (F-OT)

BOYS: ANGOLA 47 WESTVIEW 42 (F)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: SNIDER 58 HUNTINGTON NORTH 41 (F)

GIRLS: BISHOP DWENGER 55 CANTERBURY 42 (F)

GIRLS: BISHOP LUERS 52 NEW HAVEN 27 (F)

GIRLS: NORTHROP 67 LAKEWOOD PARK 26 (F)

GIRLS: COLUMBIA CITY 55 WAWASEE 44 (F)

GIRLS: NORTHRIDGE 67 DEKALB 48 (F)

GIRLS: NORTHWOOD 50 TIPPECANOE VALLEY 41 (F)

GIRLS: EASTBROOK 59 WABASH 50 (F)

GIRLS: EASTERN 27 NORTHFIELD 57 (F)

GIRLS ACAC TOURNAMENT

GIRLS: SOUTHERN WELLS 48 ADAMS CENTRAL 31 (F)

GIRLS: SOUTH ADAMS 55 BLUFFTON 32 (F)

GIRLS: JAY COUNTY 55 HERITAGE 35 (F)

GIRLS NECC TOURNAMENT

GIRLS: CENTRAL NOBLE 54 HAMILTON 33 (F)

GIRLS: CHURUBUSCO 31 FREMONT 34 (F-2OT)

GIRLS: WEST NOBLE 64 GARRETT 39 (F)

GIRLS: ANGOLA 40 WESTVIEW 30 (F)