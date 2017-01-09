UTEC layoffs set to begin in March ahead of Mexico move

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Layoffs will begin within two months at the Huntington plant of United Technologies Electronic Controls that plans to transfer its operations to Mexico, the city of Huntington has learned.

Huntington Mayor Brooks Fetters received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice that indicated UTEC would begin to eliminate 738 manufacturing jobs at the plant in March, Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly reported. The first round of layoffs will begin March 8 with 75 employees losing jobs, the newspaper reported.

It was February 2016 when United Technologies announced plans to move its manufacturing department at UTEC to a new facility in Monterrey, Mexico. While the company will keep its headquarters, engineering and product marketing organizations in the Huntington area, the elimination of more than 700 jobs at Huntington’s largest employer rocked the region.

The same week, Indianapolis based Carrier Corp., a United Technology company, announced similar plans to move to Mexico. That plan, which initially called for the loss of 1,400 jobs, was halted in November through a deal with President-elect Donald Trump that reportedly will keep 800-1,100 jobs in Indiana.

At the time that deal was announced, Fetters told NewsChannel 15 that the news gave him hope that the number of jobs that were slated to remain in Huntington (roughly 100) would balloon.

It’s not clear whether that will happen, but it’s clear the layoffs will.

With 75 pink slips set to be handed out come March 8, the Business Weekly reported the remaining layoffs will occur in phases through June 2018.