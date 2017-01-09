Swanigan earns Big Ten Player of Week for fourth time this season

West Lafayette, Ind. – For the fourth time this season, Purdue sophomore Caleb Swanigan has been named the Big Ten’s Player of the Week for his role in two Boilermaker victories last week.

Swanigan, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward from Fort Wayne, Indiana, has now won four Big Ten Player of the Week accolades this season, the second most by a Purdue player in school history and tied for the third most by a Big Ten player in league history (since the award started during the 1981-82 season). Only Ohio State’s Evan Turner (7; 2009-10) and Purdue’s Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson (5; 1993-94) have won more Player of the Week citations in a single season.

Swanigan averaged 17.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocked shots, while shooting 50.0 percent (11-of-22) from the field, 60.0 percent (3-of-5) from 3-point range and 81.8 percent (9-of-11) from the free throw line in leading the Boilermakers to a pair of victories.

In Thursday’s win at Ohio State, Swanigan tallied 16 points with 11 rebounds and an assist to spark the Boilermakers to their second win ever in Value City Arena. He scored 11 of his 16 points and grabbed seven of his 11 rebounds in the decisive second half.

Then in Sunday’s win over No. 13-ranked Wisconsin, Swanigan tallied 18 points with 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 7-of-10 from the field, 2-of-2 from the 3-point line and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. In the contest, he tallied his 500th career rebound, coming in just his 51st career game.

Swanigan has recorded a double-double in eight straight games, the longest streak for a Purdue player in over 50 years (since the 1965-66 season) and has a nation’s-best 14 double-doubles on the season. For the year, he is averaging 18.3 points, an NCAA-leading 12.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.8 blocks per game. He is shooting 55.4 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from 3-point range and 77.6 percent from the free throw line.

Swanigan and the 17th-ranked Boilermakers will face Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m., ET, in Iowa City, Iowa. The contest will be televised by the Big Ten Network.