Police conduct death investigation at west-side mobile home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating a death in a west-side mobile home park.

Just after 8 a.m., NewsChannel 15 learned that police were at a home in the 100 block of Country Forest Drive, inside the Countryside Village park just off Washington Center Road. Fort Wayne Dispatch confirmed that officers were conducting a “death investigation.”

No other information was available.

At least two Fort Wayne Police squad cars could be seen parked in front of the light blue mobile home.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards was at the scene. Richards told NewsChannel 15 her office would provide details on the investigation “tomorrow.”