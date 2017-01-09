Mastodons use record-setting performance to rout Olivet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne men’s basketball set school records for single game 3-pointers (21) and assists (35) in the Mastodons’ 115-60 victory over Olivet on Monday (Jan. 9) evening at the Gates Center.

The 21 3-pointers are one better than the 20 the ‘Dons made last year in a game and earlier this year vs. Oral Roberts. The 21st 3-pointer was made by uniform number 21, senior Trevor Osborn. The Homestead High School graduate drained the trey with 3:44 left in the game. It was his first career 3-pointer.

Mo Evans finished 7-of-9 from long range for a team-high 21 points. Kason Harrell made 4-of-7 and Jax Levitch connected on all four of his attempts from three.

Nearly lost in the barrage of 3-pointers is the assist record the ‘Dons set. Fort Wayne recorded 35 assists on 43 field goals. They assisted on their first 24 baskets of the game, including all 19 field goals in the first half.

The 35 assists are the second most by an NCAA Division I team this season in a game. Oregon recorded 36 helpers against Savannah State on Dec. 3.

Evans and John Konchar each had eight assists. Jordon King pitched in six assists.

The Mastodons led 52-24 at the break thanks to seven dunks in the opening half.

Fort Wayne improves to 14-4 with the win. The contest was an exhibition for the 5-8 Comets. The ‘Dons are back in action on Saturday (Jan. 14) at South Dakota in a Summit League matchup.