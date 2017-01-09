Local teenager collects more than 11,000 books for kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A high school student in Fort Wayne hoped to make a small difference and she has more than succeeded. The 17-year-old started a fundraiser to give children books. The food on the shelves at Community Harvest Food Bank helps thousands of people and families but it’s this bookshelf that’s getting a lot of attention lately.

“We didn’t know if it was going to be a success or not and it’s just exploded from there. So it’s been really cool,” Rachel Klein said.

Klein is the volunteer coordinator at Community Harvest. She Katie Dorsey is the reason for the books. Katie noticed some kids tagged along with their parents while shopping and weren’t exactly having a great time. So she found a way to keep them busy and hopefully educate them along the way. Free books.

“She had this idea and she talked it over with our staff and we said well you know we have this bookshelf and we can see what happens.”

Katie, who was in school and couldn’t be interviewed, set a goal back in 2015 to have 10,000 books given away to kids by the end of 2016. Through Community Harvest and some other organizations, she reached more than 11,000 before the new year. Often coming in weekends and dedicating her free time to volunteering, Klein isn’t surprised Katie has had success with what she’s named “Hope Books.”

“She’s a breath of fresh air. She’s one of those people where you meet them and you know that they’re going to make a difference in this world,” Klein said.

And that’s just what she’s doing by helping kids learn while their parents do the shopping.

“Not only are these kids going to go home and have a good meal with their family tonight but they’re also going to get to read that bedtime story which is a huge way to empower children and Katie’s done a phenomenal job in being an instrument to do that,” Klein said.

NewsChannel15 talked to Katie this afternoon after she got out of school and she said she doesn’t plan to stop collecting books now that she’s reached the goal. As long as the donations coming, she’ll continue Hope Books.