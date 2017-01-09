Butler moves up to no. 12, Indiana out of top 25

Associated Press Published:
Butler head coach Chris Holtmann points during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record      Pts  Prv
1.  Baylor  (55)                    15-0      1608      2
2.  Kansas  (8)                      14-1      1517      3
3.  Villanova  (1)                15-1      1499      1
4.  UCLA  (1)                          16-1      1433      4
5.  Gonzaga                            15-0      1366      5
6.  Kentucky                          13-2      1327      6
7.  Duke                                  14-2      1173      8
8.  Creighton                        15-1      1111    10
9.  Florida  State                15-1      1071    12
10.  West  Virginia                13-2        972      7
11.  North  Carolina              14-3        902    14
12.  Butler                              14-2        880    18
13.  Oregon                              15-2        869    15
14.  Louisville                      13-3        744      9
15.  Xavier                              13-2        651    16
16.  Arizona                            15-2        634    17
17.  Purdue                              14-3        584    20
18.  Wisconsin                        13-3        581    13
19.  Virginia                          12-3        580    11
20.  Notre  Dame                      14-2        468    23
21.  Saint  Mary’s  (Cal)      14-1        377    19
22.  Cincinnati                      13-2        256    22
23.  Florida                            12-3        252    24
24.  Minnesota                        15-2        167      —
25.  Kansas  State                  13-2          20      —
25.  Southern  Cal                  15-2          20    25
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa State 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita State 2.

