Body found on downtown Wabash sidewalk

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) A body was found lying on a sidewalk in downtown Wabash early Monday.

Wabash Police said in a release that a woman’s body was found just after 8 a.m. Monday morning on a sidewalk near the intersection of Wabash and Main streets in downtown Wabash. She was identified later as 35-year-old Genna M. Garcia of Wabash, police said.

Wabash Police and the Wabash County Coroner’s office are “actively investigating” the death. Police did not say whether the death appeared to be natural or suspicious, or even criminal.

Police would not release any other details of the death investigation, citing an “active investigation.”

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.