1/9 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

Associated Press Published:
IHSAA Basketball

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, records, total points, and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Indpls  N.  Central              19-0    210    T1
  2.  Homestead                              16-1    187    T1   
3.  Carmel                                    14-2    186    3
4.  Zionsville                            17-1    157    4
5.  Indpls  Pike                          13-3    131    T6
6.  Hamilton  Southeastern      15-3    128    5
7.  Indpls  Ben  Davis                15-3    108    T6
8.  Northridge                            19-1    96      10
9.  Penn                                        15-2    85      8
10.  Lawrence  North                    10-5    33      9
Others receiving votes: Warsaw, East Chicago Central, Center Grove, Bedford North Lawrence, Evansville Central, Mooresville, Greenfield-Central, LaPorte, Martinsville, Jeffersonville.

Class 3A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  N.  Harrison                        15-1    199    1
2.  S.  Bend  St.  Joseph’s      13-1    196    2
3.  Heritage  Christian          12-3    192    3
4.  Northwestern                      16-2    168    4
5.  Rushville                            15-2    134    5
  6.  Ft.  Wayne  Concordia        14-3    130    6     
  7.  Tippecanoe  Valley            14-3    126    7     
8.  Greensburg                          15-2    115    8
9.  John  Glenn                          15-2    83      9
10.  Ft.  Wayne  Dwenger            8-6      26      NR   
Others receiving votes: Beach Grove, Evansville Memorial, Norwell, Vincennes Lincoln, West Lafayette, Angola, Bellmont.

Class 2A
W-L      Pts    Prv
  1.  Whitko                              14-2    193    1   
2.  Triton  Central              16-1    164    3
3.  Oak  Hill                          16-0    154    7
4.  Ev.  Mater  Dei                11-4    141    4
5.  Providence                      12-4    140    2
6.  Cascade                            11-4    113    5
7.  Monroe  Central              14-2    103    8
8.  S.  Ripley                        12-4    80      NR
9.  Covenant  Christian      8-6      68      9
10.  Fountain  Central          11-4    59      6
Others receiving votes: Lapel, Central Noble, Lafayette Central, Winchester, Eastern (Pekin), Austin, North Knox, Sheridan, Crawford County.

Class 1A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Argos                          16-0    100    3
2.  Wood  Memorial          15-0    96      2
3.  Jac-Cen-Del              14-3    90      4
4.  MC  Marquette            12-2    84      1
5.  Vincennes  Rivet      15-3    83      5
6.  Union  City                15-3    60      8
7.  Indpls  Tindley        13-2    59      7
8.  Morgan  Twp.              12-3    58      9
9.  N.  White                    13-3    54      6
10.  Riverton  Parke        15-3    20      NR
Others receiving votes: South Central (Elizabeth), Hauser, Tecumseh.

