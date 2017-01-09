1/9 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, records, total points, and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Indpls N. Central 19-0 210 T1
2. Homestead 16-1 187 T1
3. Carmel 14-2 186 3
4. Zionsville 17-1 157 4
5. Indpls Pike 13-3 131 T6
6. Hamilton Southeastern 15-3 128 5
7. Indpls Ben Davis 15-3 108 T6
8. Northridge 19-1 96 10
9. Penn 15-2 85 8
10. Lawrence North 10-5 33 9
Others receiving votes: Warsaw, East Chicago Central, Center Grove, Bedford North Lawrence, Evansville Central, Mooresville, Greenfield-Central, LaPorte, Martinsville, Jeffersonville.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. N. Harrison 15-1 199 1
2. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 13-1 196 2
3. Heritage Christian 12-3 192 3
4. Northwestern 16-2 168 4
5. Rushville 15-2 134 5
6. Ft. Wayne Concordia 14-3 130 6
7. Tippecanoe Valley 14-3 126 7
8. Greensburg 15-2 115 8
9. John Glenn 15-2 83 9
10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 8-6 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Beach Grove, Evansville Memorial, Norwell, Vincennes Lincoln, West Lafayette, Angola, Bellmont.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Whitko 14-2 193 1
2. Triton Central 16-1 164 3
3. Oak Hill 16-0 154 7
4. Ev. Mater Dei 11-4 141 4
5. Providence 12-4 140 2
6. Cascade 11-4 113 5
7. Monroe Central 14-2 103 8
8. S. Ripley 12-4 80 NR
9. Covenant Christian 8-6 68 9
10. Fountain Central 11-4 59 6
Others receiving votes: Lapel, Central Noble, Lafayette Central, Winchester, Eastern (Pekin), Austin, North Knox, Sheridan, Crawford County.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Argos 16-0 100 3
2. Wood Memorial 15-0 96 2
3. Jac-Cen-Del 14-3 90 4
4. MC Marquette 12-2 84 1
5. Vincennes Rivet 15-3 83 5
6. Union City 15-3 60 8
7. Indpls Tindley 13-2 59 7
8. Morgan Twp. 12-3 58 9
9. N. White 13-3 54 6
10. Riverton Parke 15-3 20 NR
Others receiving votes: South Central (Elizabeth), Hauser, Tecumseh.