Wells Co. man dies after “huffing” incident

CRAIGVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 34-year-old man died in a Wells County hospital after huffing an aerosol can, according to Indiana State Police.

Police and paramedics were called to a home in Craigville, northeast of Bluffton, at 3:52 a.m. Sunday.

Police were told a man named Jason Schmidt was huffing aerosol dusting spray and become incoherent with labored breathing. ISP Spokesman Sgt. Ron Galaviz said Schmidt was uncooperative with paramedics.

Galaviz said Wells County sheriff deputies observed Schmidt huffing from the can and attempted to take it from him. But Schmidt became combative with the officers. Police gave Schmidt several commands that he did not follow, according to Galaviz. After repeated attempts by police to get Schmidt to cooperate one deputy used a taser which was ineffective, according to Galaviz.

A second officer deployed a taser with allowed them to place Schmidt in handcuffs.

Paramedics evaluated Schmidt and allowed him to be taken to a hospital by police before being taken to jail.

Galaviz said Schmidt was able to walk from a police car to an emergency room with a deputy. But after treatment at the hospital for around an hour Schmidt was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m.

At 6:30 a.m., the Wells County Sheriff’s Department requested investigative assistance from Indiana State Police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

State police said there will be no further updates on the investigation until after the autopsy.