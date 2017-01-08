Transportation non-profit to host Mardi Gras Bash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne non-profit Community Transportation Network (CTN) is hosting their third annual Dine 4 Rides Gala. This year’s theme is Mardi Gras.

The party is on Friday, February 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Parkview Miro Center. The New Orleans style celebration will include food, drinks, music, entertainment and a silent auction.

CTN provides transportation to seniors, preschoolers, clubs and groups going to events, those with limited mobility and other organizations. The non-profit has been primarily dedicated to making sure people in the community make it to their doctor’s appointments. About 700 individuals depend on CTN on a regular basis for access to medical care.

