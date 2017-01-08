Tilted Kilt closes due to slow sales

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to a post on Titled Kilt – Fort Wayne’s Facebook page, the business has permanently closed.

The UK-inspired pub chain, known for kilt-clad waitresses has locations all over the US and some in Canada. The Fort Wayne location, at 4541 Illinois Rd. cited slow sales as the reason for the closure and thanked their customers for their support.

Titled Kilt also posted a sign on their door to let customers know they have closed.

The Fort Wayne location opened in December of 2010.