FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Martin Fisher visited First News Sunday for another edition of Science Sunday.

Fisher brought a few items to demonstrate light diffraction. Using diffraction grating, a thin piece of plastic and a flashlight, Fisher created a rainbow effect. Meanwhile, using feathers and a candle, NewsChannel 15’s Sara Schafer and Rob Lydick were able to see a similar rainbow effect.

For more information about visiting Science Central and home science experiments, visit their website.