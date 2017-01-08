Multi-state pursuit ends in Michigan, 2 in custody

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A police pursuit from Angola to Branch County, Mich. ended with the suspect crashing his car into a field, according to the Angola Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the Williams Street Apartments in Angola around 10:15 a.m. Sunday for a reported suspicious vehicle. While in the parking lot an officer noticed another vehicle with two people inside.

According to police, the officer approached the vehicle and asked for identification from a man and a woman. The woman got out of the car but the man drove over the curb and took off.

Police began to pursue the vehicle north towards Fremont and eventually into Michigan. Several law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Investigators said the pursuit lasted 42 minutes before it ended in southern Michigan.

43-year-old Scott Calloway was arrested. The woman, 44-year-old Diana Rodriguez, was located at an apartment in Angola and arrested.

No other information was immediately available, including what charges, if any, both Calloway and Rodriguez might face.

Online court records show Calloway is wanted for three warrants out of Elkhart County. Rodriguez also has an outstanding warrant.