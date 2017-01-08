Komets lose heartbreaker to Toledo in overtime

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – The Komets once again could not top Toledo in their home barn, falling to the Walleye 4-3 in overtime.

The Komets never fell behind to the Walleye until Nolan Zajac’s OT goal. Mike Embach got the Komets ahead in the first before Zach Nastasiuk tied it up. Then a shorthanded goal from Shawn Szydlowski gave the Komets the lead back in the second but then Beau Schmitz tied it up heading to the third period. Garrett Thompson once again gave the Komets the lead but Alden Hirschfield tied the game, sending it to overtime.

The Komets return to action Friday hosting Tulsa.