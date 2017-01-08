Komets crush Quad City as Terry McDougell’s number is retired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets used a big third period to power past Quad City 5-1 on Saturday night.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third period Curtis Leonard, Mike Embach, Taylor Crunk, and Shawn Szydlowski each scored in the final frame to put the Komets on top. Kyle Thomas also scored for the Komets in the first period.

The Komets travel to Toledo on Sunday.

Before the game the Komets retired Terry McDougall’s No. 19. McDougall skated seven seasons with the Komets from 1975 to 1982 setting many regular season and playoff records, including most points in a season, tied with Len Thornson, at 139 set in 1978-79 for the IHL’s scoring championship. McDougall totaled 576 Fort Wayne career games and is expected to be present for his number retirement ceremony in Fort Wayne.

No. 19 is in use by Shawn Szydlowski currently. Szydlowski will continue to wear No. 19 for the rest of the season.