Annual No Pants Subway Ride hits cities around the world

Young people with no pants ride the subway train during the event 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, Germany, Sunday Jan. 8, 2017. What started in New York City in 2002 with a just a handful of people has blossomed into a worldwide movement involving thousands. No Pants rides are scheduled Sunday in about 50 cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia. (Maurizio Gambarini/dpa via AP)

Young people riding on the subway with no pants on as they join a global happening in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, amid freezing winter weather outside. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Passenger reads a book while taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The No Pants Subway Ride began in 2002 in New York as a stunt and has taken place in cities around the world since then. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Passengers take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The No Pants Subway Ride began in 2002 in New York as a stunt and has taken place in cities around the world since then. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A passenger buys a slice of pizza while taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The No Pants Subway Ride began in 2002 in New York as a stunt and has taken place in cities around the world since then. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)