Steuben Co. mobile home destroyed by fire

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A mobile home near Crooked Lake was destroyed by fire, according to the Angola Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to 2390 West Orland Road Lot 39, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The first arriving crews found heavy fire throughout the home.

Angola Fire Department Spokesman T.R. Hagerty said firefighters initially attacked the flames from the outside before moving to the inside.

No injuries were reported.

Damage to the home was estimated to be $75,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.