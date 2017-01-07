Spectacular bridal event returns to Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bridal Spectacular and Beyond event has returned to the conference center at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event features over 100 vendors, including DJ’s, formal wear designers, venue options, photographers, florists, invitation designers, travel agents and cakes. The first 50 bridges each day receive a free Vera Bradley bag and the first 50 grooms receive an official groom T-shirt, according to an event press release.

Fort Wayne’s own The Bride to Be will provide bridal fashion shows both days at 2 p.m. Three bridges will receive a free wedding dress of their choice at 3 p.m.

Brides can register at the event to win $20,000 total in prizes that will be given away, according to the press release.

Tickets cost $10 at the door, children 12 and under a free.

For more information, visit Fort Wayne Brides.