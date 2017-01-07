Security increased at Indianapolis airport after Ft. Lauderdale shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The impact of a shooting at a Ft. Lauderdale airport that left five people dead is having impacts all across the country, including Indianapolis.

Indianapolis International Airport had several delayed and canceled flights on Friday. Airport leaders say they are also making temporary changes to security.

Travelers at Indianapolis International Airport Friday said they were horrified to hear about what happened in Florida, but said it’s not going to stop them from flying.

“My mother asked me if I was going to delay my flight coming back to Las Vegas and I said absolutely not,” Bea Doyle said. “We can’t live that way otherwise we will never leave our homes. We just have to take the precautions and the steps necessary to beef up security and all be more aware of our surroundings and what is going on.”

Leaders at Indianapolis International Airport say they are working with the airlines, Transportation Security Administration and Homeland Security to keep travelers safe.

The most noticeable change in Indianapolis is an increase in uniformed officers working the area before the TSA checkpoint.

Travelers say they appreciate the additional security, but said it doesn’t make the Ft. Lauderdale shooting any easier to hear about.

“You want to be in a country that is safe. You want to be with people who you trust and America has been that way and when these types of things happen it is just difficult to deal with,” said Tim Clipson.

Airport leaders advise travelers curious about delays and cancellations to check with their airline for the most up to date information.