Savor Fort Wayne returns for 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 44 Fort Wayne restaurants will offer three-course, value-priced menus during the fourth annual Savor Fort Wayne from Wednesday, January 11 to Sunday, January 22.
The participating restaurants will feature specially crafted menus including appetizers, salads, steaks, sandwiches, seafood, dessert and more in addition to vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.
- Asakusa Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar
- Bandidos
- Black Canyon Restaurant
- Bourbon Street Hideaway
- Casa Restaurants
- Champions at Courtyard Downtown
- Chappell’s
- Club Soda
- DeBrand Fine Chocolates
- Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grill
- Don Hall’s Factory
- Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry
- Don Hall’s Gas House
- Don Hall’s Takaoka of Japan
- Don Hall’s Triangle Park
- Eddie Merlot’s
- El Azteca
- The Golden
- Henry’s Restaurant
- The Hub at the Hilton
- Junk Ditch Brewing Company
- Mad Anthony Brewing Co.
- Main Street Bistro & Martini Lounge
- Naked Tchopstix
- The Oyster Bar
- Queen of Sheba
- Red River Steakhouse
- The Rib Room
- Salud! Tapas N Tequila
- Scotty’s Brewhouse
- Shigs in Pit Barbeque
- Schoccu
- Tolon
- Trolley Steaks and Seafood
- Tucanos Brazilian Grill
- Wine Down
Diners can also make an evening out during Savor Fort Wayne by taking advantage of special ticket offers from area organizations. Learn more here.