Savor Fort Wayne returns for 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 44 Fort Wayne restaurants will offer three-course, value-priced menus during the fourth annual Savor Fort Wayne from Wednesday, January 11 to Sunday, January 22.

The participating restaurants will feature specially crafted menus including appetizers, salads, steaks, sandwiches, seafood, dessert and more in addition to vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Asakusa Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Bandidos

Black Canyon Restaurant

Bourbon Street Hideaway

Casa Restaurants

Champions at Courtyard Downtown

Chappell’s

Club Soda

DeBrand Fine Chocolates

Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grill

Don Hall’s Factory

Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry

Don Hall’s Gas House

Don Hall’s Takaoka of Japan

Don Hall’s Triangle Park

Eddie Merlot’s

El Azteca

The Golden

Henry’s Restaurant

The Hub at the Hilton

Junk Ditch Brewing Company

Mad Anthony Brewing Co.

Main Street Bistro & Martini Lounge

Naked Tchopstix

The Oyster Bar

Queen of Sheba

Red River Steakhouse

The Rib Room

Salud! Tapas N Tequila

Scotty’s Brewhouse

Shigs in Pit Barbeque

Schoccu

Tolon

Trolley Steaks and Seafood

Tucanos Brazilian Grill

Wine Down

Diners can also make an evening out during Savor Fort Wayne by taking advantage of special ticket offers from area organizations. Learn more here.