Saint Francis men’s basketball wins 21st straight home game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Not today Mt. Vernon Nazarene University.

NAIA second-ranked University of Saint Francis emphatically rejected any thoughts or hopes Mt. Vernon Nazarene University fostered of a second consecutive NAIA Top 5 upset with perhaps the Indiana Cougars best defensive effort of the season in a 73-51 win on Saturday afternoon at Hutzell Athletic Center.

USF improved to 15-3 and kept a grip on its three-way share of first place in the Crossroads League by limiting MVNU to 31 percent shooting and dominating the glass 47-36. USF won its school-record 21st consecutive game at HAC and has won 21 of its last 23 Crossroads League games.

MVNU entered the game Saturday coming off a 92-80 upset of No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan University on Tuesday and a five-game winning streak.

And the Ohio Cougars didn’t succumb without putting up a fight leading through much of the first seven minutes of the game before Kyle Sovine buried a knee-buckling 3-pointer from near the top of the key for a 15-14 lead with 11:09. Trey McBride scored a second-chance bucket for a 16-15 MVNU lead, but after Kegan Comer tied the game for the fourth and final time at 16, Chandler White put USF in front for good with a jumper at 9:05, 18-16.

Bryce Lienhoop made it 20-16 and after Joey Schmitz cut the lead to 20-19 with a 3-pointer, Lienhoop scored in the paint, Sovine drilled another 3-pointer, White lined in a 3-pointer and Lienhoop hit the bookend jumper at 1:49 for a 30-19 USF lead. MVNU hit the last two buckets in the half and USF settled for a 32-24 lead at the break.

The visitors cut the lead to five three times, but Vijay Blackmon buried a 3-pointer with eight minutes to play in the game for a 55-44 lead and the USF Cougars outscored MVNU 18-7 in the time remaining leading the rest of the way by double digits. MVNU shot .294 in the second half on 10-of-34 shooting, .308 on 4-for-13 shooting from 3-point range in the second half.

“We were giving up too much in the driving lanes,” USF Head Coach Chad LaCross observed with Jeff Mahoney in the post-game webcast interview. “We worked on that, watched video, it’s need to see when you work on something and it carries over to the game. I’m proud of our guys.”

Lienhoop and Sovine produced the Cougars first double double-double this season with Lienhoop scored 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Sovine came off the bench to score 13 points and lock up 10 caroms. Chandler White finished with 15 points. Lienhoop and Sovine helped lead USF to a 38-20 advantage in scoring from the paint.

Jacob Paul led MVNU scoring with 15 points and Brett Vipperman added 12 points. MVNU had 18 offensive rebounds against IWU, but only managed five against USF.