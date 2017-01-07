Officials: 2 robbery suspects fatally shot outside bar

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two robbery suspects, including a teenage boy, were killed by a security guard outside a suburban Indianapolis bar.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2iOhq3V) the 14-year-old boy and 29-year-old man were shot early Saturday in Beech Grove. Mayor Dennis Buckley says the pair approached a parked car and demanded money from the occupants, a mother and son providing security for The Grove Bar and Eatery.

Buckley says the teen pointed a gun at the male security guard and said, “Give us everything you’ve got.” The guard said they had only a cellphone, which the teen demanded.

The guard fired several shots at both suspects, both of whom collapsed.

Police say charges aren’t likely because the shooting appeared to be in self-defense. Investigators don’t know the relationship between the suspects.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com